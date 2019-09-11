Carolina Waterfowl Rescue treats coastal birds, more than 100 squirrels post-hurricane

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail has different kinds of exotic birds than usual.
“We’re definitely at a higher number of animals now that we have these other animals that are effected by the storm,” Keenan Freitas says.
These are ‘Dorian birds,’ displaced by the storm, including pelicans, egrets, storks, and herons.
“You try to prepare for them, but storms are unpredictable,” Freitas says.
He says the rescue has picked up animals from other rescues on the coast. He adds that birds can get caught in the eye of a hurricane.
“Wherever that eye goes, they’re forced to go,” he says. “It actually went over land, and that’s when the birds fall out, pretty much.”
Rescuing coastal animals after the storm also includes many baby squirrels. There have been more than 100 squirrels through the Indian Trail rescue, and staff there says there will be more coming in throughout the week.
“The days, to a week after [the hurricane], the nest will be destroyed and weakened,” Freitas says. “And a little gust of wind will just knock [the baby squirrels] out.”
Now, the rescue is looking for donations, especially pleading with local fisherman for any of their extras, to feed the birds.
“We actually had to send some volunteers to go buy fish for us from the Asian markets and whatnot,” Freitas says.
Anyone who wants to help can visit Cwrescue.org/donate
