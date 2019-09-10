Wilmington Police partner with Ring, already proven successful

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ring recently announced its working with more than 400 law enforcement agencies nationwide, including the Wilmington Police Department and the Carolina Beach Police Department, to combat neighborhood crimes.
According to the doorbell surveillance company, 405 agencies use the Neighbors Portal, which is an extension of the Neighbors app. This portal allows law enforcement to engage directly with the community by posting information about crime and safety events in their neighborhoods.
The Neighbors app network has millions of users across the nation and has already been instrumental in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries, and keeping neighborhoods safe.
The WPD's partnership with Ring has already been successful. Police were able to arrest 53-year-old Thomas Wilson, Jr. earlier this month. He was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and bicycle theft.
Wilson’s arrest came after a Ring customer posted video of the suspect on the Neighbors app wandering around his property.
Within an hour police were able to identify and locate Wilson and place him under arrest.
“We realize that we can no longer just fight crime through traditional methods, but we must employ innovative technology and methods like the Neighbors app from Ring. This app will help us to gather critical information to solve crimes,” said Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous.
Wilmington residents can text “wilmingtonnc” to 555888 from their smartphone to download the Neighbors app for free on iOS and Android or download the app from https://download.ring.com/wilmington.
