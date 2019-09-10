VIDEO: WPD looking for driver of Mini Cooper in hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a Mini Cooper involved in a hit and run.
In a video released by the WPD, the white vehicle with a back top can be seen backing into a parked Honda CRV.
Police say this happened at approximately 1 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the 200 block of Marlboro Street near the Progress 910 apartments.
Officials say the collision caused about $1,000 in property damage.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.
