UNCW’s Phu Khine earns victory at GolfWeek Program Challenge

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (UNCW) - Sophomore Phu Khine fired a five-under par 67 to earn medalist honors as UNCW wrapped up its season-opening tournament with the final round of the GolfWeek Program Challenge at Pawleys Plantation on Monday afternoon.
Led by Khine, who claimed her second career tournament title, the Seahawks finished in seventh place with an 886 team score, including an even-par 288 result in the final round.
High Point claimed the team title after finishing four strokes ahead of Marshall with an 872 team score.
Khine, the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year and individual champion, finished the tournament at seven-under par (71-71-67=209) to set the school record for the best 54-hole tournament score, which was previously set by Michelle Jarman at the Unlimited Potential/Baytree Invitational on Sept. 24-26, 2004.
In addition, Khine nearly matched the school record for the best single-round score in the final round, which included four birdies in the first five holes. The Yangon, Myanmar, native finished with a tournament-high 16 birdies.
Sophomore Amy Wooten authored an even-par score in the final round to finish the tournament at 12-over par (78-78-72=228). Redshirt freshman Channing Garnett added a two-over par 74 in the third round while freshman Mallory Fobes ended her first college tournament with a three-over par 75.
UNCW Results: GolfWeek Program Challenge 1.
Phu Khine 71-71-67=209 (-7) T-32.
Mallory Fobes 73-77-75=225 (+9) T-38.
Thao My Nguyen 75-75-76=226 (+10) T-42.
Amy Wooten 78-78-82=228 (+12) 53.
Channing Garnett 80-80-74=234 (+18)
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.