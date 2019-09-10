UNCW men’s soccer picks up road victory

WINGATE, N.C. (UNCW) - UNCW used a three-goal explosion in a four-minute span during the second half to win its second straight game, a 3-0 victory over Presbyterian in non-conference men’s soccer action at the Wingate Soccer Complex on Monday evening.
The victory allowed the Seahawks to even their record at 2-2-0 while Presbyterian fell to 0-4-0.
After a scoreless first half, senior defender Mark Lindstrom gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the 80th minute when he headed in a corner kick from senior midfielder Gabriel Cabral.
Just over two minutes later, freshman forward Jalen Anderson extended the advantage to 2-0 when he scored the first goal of his college career. He took the ball at midfield and dribbled past several Presbyterian defenders before slipping a shot by redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Valentin Kliebe.
The Seahawks upped the margin to 3-0 just 57 seconds later as senior forward Phillip Goodrum tallied his second goal of the season after scoring on a rebound of a shot by junior midfielder Jacob Evans .
Freshman goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta, the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week, earned his second consecutive shutout despite not needing to make a save as UNCW limited Presbyterian to just two shots.
