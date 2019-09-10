UNCW golfer breaks single round record

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (UNCW) - Reigning Colonial Athletic Association champion Segundo Oliva Pinto smashed UNCW’s single-round and tournament scoring records on Tuesday when he rallied in the final round with a nine-under-par 61 to win the Golfweek Program Challenge at the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club.
Oliva Pinto (65-66-61=192), who played as an individual, birdied the final four holes of his round to break UNCW’s previous record of 64. His three-round total of 192 topped Derek Wallace’s 201 set in 2008. He finished 18-under-par for the tournament, setting a course record as well.
Oliva Pinto finished the season-opening tournament tied for the field-lead at par-3 scoring (-5) and led the tournament in par-4 scoring (-9). His 16 birdies were tied for second most.
For Oliva Pinto, it was his second career tournament win after taking the CAA Championship last spring. The Seahawks finished tied with Elon for sixth overall, eight strokes off the pace.
Senior Reese McFarlane (72-68-68=208) led the lineup, finishing 12th. His back-to-back rounds of 68 tied his career-low round, set last spring. His three-round score was also a career-best.
Red-shirt freshman Lansdon Robbins (68-71-72=211) placed 18th. Jacksonville held off Jacksonville State late for the tournament win by three strokes.
UNCW Lineup 12. Reese McFarlane 72-68-68=208 T18. Lansdon Robbins 68-71-72=211 T32. Austin Bonfiglio 72-70-73=215 T42. Chris Rahm 70-71-76=217 T46. Drew Hackett 73-72-72=218
UNCW Individuals 1. Segundo Oliva Pinto 65-66-61=192 T22. Blake McShea 74-69-69=212 T62. Biggs Hawley 74-75-74=223
