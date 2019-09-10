Nourish NC is asking for your hurricane food donations to help feed local kids

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Hurricane Dorian spared Wilmington a lot of damage, but it did cause some set backs when it comes to feeding the food insecure children of New Hanover County.
Nourish NC, a non-profit that provides food assistance to hungry students in New Hanover County Schools, posted on Facebook asking for people to consider donating their unused hurricane snacks to help replenish their stockpile.
Ahead of the storm, Nourish NC gave 400 kids and their families meals so while they were out of school because of the storm, they had plenty to eat.
“And now, post storm, we just want to try restock the shelves,” said Steve McCrossan, Executive Director of Nourish NC. “Anything people have that they didn’t use at they stocked up, they can bring down to Nourish NC.”
They have a list of foods they need the most which include:
- Beef stew and hearty soups
- Peanut butter and jelly (no glass containers)
- Cereal, granola, oatmeal
- Tuna packets
- Fruit/vegetable cups
“We’re relived nothing happened,” said McCrossan. “Our kids were prepared. They had lots of food in the cupboards to get ready for Dorian and we’re hoping for a quiet rest of the [hurricane] season and no storms for a long time.”
They are accepting the hurricane food through Thursday at 5 p.m.
Nourish NC is located at 601 Greenfield Street in Wilmington. To learn more about the non-profit, click here or you can call 910-465-0995.
