Leland extends vegetative debris site drop off hours

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Leland will extend the hours of its vegetative debris drop-off site this week to assist residents in their hurricane clean-up efforts.
The site, located at 187 Old Lanvale Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 14. Normal operating hours are 8 a.m. to noon each Wednesday and Saturday, except on holidays.
The vegetative debris drop-off site is for Leland residents only; contractors and landscapers cannot utilize this service. Residents will be asked to show proof of residency, such as a valid driver’s license with a Leland address or a recent utility or tax bill showing a Leland address.
Staff is onsite during normal operating hours and will be at the site during the extended hours this week. After-hours drop-off is not allowed, and the site cannot be used to dispose of construction materials or garbage.
Residents should also note that Brunswick County has extended its free dump week an additional week to help residents clear storm debris. The event, which began Saturday, Sept. 7, will now run through Saturday, Sept. 21.
During this time, county residents and property owners can dispose of all materials except hazardous waste for free at the Brunswick County Landfill, located 127 Landfill Road NE in Bolivia. The landfill is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information regarding the Brunswick County Landfill and/or free dump week, visit www.brunswickcountync.gov.
For questions regarding the Leland vegetative debris drop-off site, contact Wyatt Richardson, Operations Services Director for the Town of Leland, (910) 332-4651 or wrichardson@townofleland.com.
