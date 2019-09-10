‘HootieGives’ to support military personnel & first responders, plus local food banks and schools in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the North American leg of the highly-successful Group Therapy Tour comes to a close in the birthplace of Hootie & the Blowfish, the Grammy Award-winning band is using its three-night stand for good in partnership with Central Carolina Community Foundation.
“HootieGives,” a Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation initiative, will have a unique focus during each of the three shows at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena. Sept. 11 is set to benefit military personnel and first responders via the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina, with a school supply drive aiding the Richland County Public Education Partners & SC for Ed on Sept. 12 and a food drive supporting the Harvest Hope Food Bank on Sept. 13.
Fans attending the Sept. 12 show in Columbia are encouraged to bring school supplies to “fill the bus” at the front entry doors, with pencils, dry erase markers, copy paper, facial tissues and bleach wipes designated by local teachers as the most-needed items.
On Sept. 13, non-perishable food items will also be collected at the front entry doors, with monetary donations accepted at all arena entry points on all three nights. Additionally, those not attending the shows in person can support these efforts through several donation options:
- Online at www.HootieGives.org
- Text SCHEROES, SCSCHOOLS and/or HARVEST to 44-321 to donate to each respective cause
- Mail a check to Central Carolina Community Foundation (2142 Boyce Street, Suite 402, Columbia, SC 29201)
Hootie & the Blowfish, known for making charitable giving a priority throughout their career via the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation, will be matching all monetary donations made through Sept. 20 up to $20,000 per beneficiary. For more information, visit www.HootieGives.org and www.Hootie.com, or follow on Facebook @hootieandtheblowfish, Twitter @HootieTweets and Instagram @hootieofficial.
