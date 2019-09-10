‘HootieGives’ to support military personnel & first responders, plus local food banks and schools in need

“HootieGives,” a Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation initiative, will have a unique focus during each of the three shows at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena. Sept. 11 is set to benefit military personnel and first responders via the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina, with a school supply drive aiding the Richland County Public Education Partners & SC for Ed on Sept. 12 and a food drive supporting the Harvest Hope Food Bank on Sept. 13.