First Alert Forecast: heat rolls on, tropics stirring up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! It is September 10: the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane season and, as you would expect, there is tropical weather activity. For one, Post- Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is riding the westerlies toward Great Britain where it will bring late-week rain. In the lower latitudes, three eastern Atlantic tropical waves of low pressure will continue to propagate westward toward the Caribbean. These features, per the National Hurricane Center, carry low to medium development odds. While there are neither immediate nor definable tropical weather threats to the Carolinas right now, day-to-day vigilance is necessary this time of year!