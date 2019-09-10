Family Feud, Don Felder coming to Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Family Feud is coming to the Wilson Center this fall.
The Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition will hit the stage in Wilmington on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
“Come on down and enjoy this wildly popular game show in this live non-televised version, featuring celebrity team captains. Contestants will be randomly selected to become a member of the on-stage 'family alongside their celebrity team captains,” said a news release from the Wilson Center.
Comedians Pauly Shore and Chris Kattan will serve as the team captains while fellow comedian Alonzo Bodden will serve as host.
Organizers say those attending will have the chance to win prizes.
The Wilson Center also announced that Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Felder, who left the Eagles in 2001, released his first solo album in seven years in April.
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. For more information, contact Ticket Central at 910-362-7999 or click here.
