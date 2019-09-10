Dosher Hospital’s drug drop-off set for Oct. 3

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The 21st semi-annual drug drop off at Dosher Memorial Hospital is set for Thursday, Oct. 3.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents are invited to drop off unwanted and expired prescription medications at the hospital entrance.
Law enforcement will collect the medications and safely incerate them.
During Dosher’s last event in April, over 11,700 expired or unwanted narcotic pills and nearly 1,900 milliliters of narcotic liquids from 535 households were collected.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.