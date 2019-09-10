Cooper gives update on U.S. 421, a year after Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper will be visiting the section of U.S. 421 that was washed out during Hurricane Florence last year.
More than 500 feet of the roadway at the Pender-New Hanover County line was washed away by floodwaters that crested nearly a week after rain from Florence stopped in the area. U.S. 421, one of the main routes into Wilmington, was the state’s largest washout of a major road after the storm.
NCDOT will present lessons learned from Florence, and will make an announcement about U.S. 421.
This announcement will take place at 5401 U.S. 421 in Wilmington at 1:30 p.m.
