COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants flexible seating for her students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -It’s one of the most popular setups to contemporary classrooms. Flexible seating, which can include vinyl chairs and even exercise balls, is replacing the traditional classroom chairs.
Carrie Godwin, a 4th grade teacher at International School at Gregory, is asking for donations through the Donors Choose website to purchase the seats.
“Flexible seating gives students the chance to spread out and get into their own thinking space,” Godwin says. “Just like adults, kids need to find their zone where they can do their best work.”
Flexible seating allows students to sit where they choose. Godwin needs about $550 to buy the seating. Once she is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the seats and deliver them to the school.
Godwin believes it enhances student performance.
“I have always noticed improvements in student behavior, grades, and engagement when they are given the chance to sit where they want.”
If you would like to donate to Ms. Godwin’s project, click here.
