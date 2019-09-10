AP prep football poll for N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 10, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 4-A
1. Charlotte Myers Park (5) (2-0) 91
2. Charlotte Vance (1) (2-0) 88
3. Richmond County (2) (3-0) 80
4. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) (2-0) 73
5. East Forsyth (3-0) 47
6. Scotland County (3-0) 45
7. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (3-0) 39
8. West Forsyth (3-0) 31
9. Wake Forest (3-0) 24
10. Knightdale (3-0) 18
Others receiving 10 or more points: Raleigh Leesville Road 16, West Mecklenburg 14, Greensboro Grimsley 13, New Bern 12.
Class 3-A
1. Weddington (7) (3-0) 89
2. Kings Mountain (3-0) 68
3. Jacksonville (2-0) 50
4. Northwest Cabarrus (1) (3-0) 46
5. Clayton Cleveland (1) (3-0) 43
6. Lee County (3-0) 42
7. Wilmington New Hanover (2-0) 37
8. Charlotte Catholic (1-2) 28
9. West Brunswick (2) (2-0) 20
10. Kannapolis Brown (1-0) 18
Others receiving 10 or more points: Southern Nash 16, Statesville 16, Greensboro Dudley 16, Northern Durham 14, Gastonia Huss 13, Winston-Salem Parkland 12, Topsail 12, Havelock 10, Jacksonville Northside 10.
Class 2-A
1. Reidsville (6) (3-0) 100
2. Shelby (5) (2-0) 86
3. Wallace-Rose Hill (2-0) 75
4. Elizabeth City Northeastern (3-0) 68
5. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (2-0) 43
6. SouthWest Edgecombe (2-0) 36
7. Randleman (3-0) 26
8. Clinton (1-0) 21
9. Salisbury (2-0) 19
10. East Lincoln (2-0) 16
Others receiving 10 or more points: Lenoir Hibriten 15, Ayden-Grifton 13, Midway Oak Grove 13, Catawba Bandys 12, Forest City Chase 11.
Class 1-A
1. Tarboro (10) (3-0) 105
2. Murphy (1) (3-0) 88
3. East Surry (3-0) 87
4. Mitchell County (3-0) 61
5. Edenton Holmes (1-0) 52
6. Robbinsville (3-0) 49
7. Polk County (3-0) 43
8. Princeton (2-0) 26
9. Swain County (3-0) 25
10. Northampton (3-0) 21
Others receiving 10 or more points: Thomas Jefferson 18, Mt. Airy 12.
---
All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; Durham Herald-Sun, Durham; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)