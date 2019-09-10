AP prep football poll for N.C.

September 10, 2019 at 5:27 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 5:27 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 10, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 4-A

1. Charlotte Myers Park (5) (2-0) 91

2. Charlotte Vance (1) (2-0) 88

3. Richmond County (2) (3-0) 80

4. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) (2-0) 73

5. East Forsyth (3-0) 47

6. Scotland County (3-0) 45

7. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (3-0) 39

8. West Forsyth (3-0) 31

9. Wake Forest (3-0) 24

10. Knightdale (3-0) 18

Others receiving 10 or more points: Raleigh Leesville Road 16, West Mecklenburg 14, Greensboro Grimsley 13, New Bern 12.

Class 3-A

1. Weddington (7) (3-0) 89

2. Kings Mountain (3-0) 68

3. Jacksonville (2-0) 50

4. Northwest Cabarrus (1) (3-0) 46

5. Clayton Cleveland (1) (3-0) 43

6. Lee County (3-0) 42

7. Wilmington New Hanover (2-0) 37

8. Charlotte Catholic (1-2) 28

9. West Brunswick (2) (2-0) 20

10. Kannapolis Brown (1-0) 18

Others receiving 10 or more points: Southern Nash 16, Statesville 16, Greensboro Dudley 16, Northern Durham 14, Gastonia Huss 13, Winston-Salem Parkland 12, Topsail 12, Havelock 10, Jacksonville Northside 10.

Class 2-A

1. Reidsville (6) (3-0) 100

2. Shelby (5) (2-0) 86

3. Wallace-Rose Hill (2-0) 75

4. Elizabeth City Northeastern (3-0) 68

5. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (2-0) 43

6. SouthWest Edgecombe (2-0) 36

7. Randleman (3-0) 26

8. Clinton (1-0) 21

9. Salisbury (2-0) 19

10. East Lincoln (2-0) 16

Others receiving 10 or more points: Lenoir Hibriten 15, Ayden-Grifton 13, Midway Oak Grove 13, Catawba Bandys 12, Forest City Chase 11.

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (10) (3-0) 105

2. Murphy (1) (3-0) 88

3. East Surry (3-0) 87

4. Mitchell County (3-0) 61

5. Edenton Holmes (1-0) 52

6. Robbinsville (3-0) 49

7. Polk County (3-0) 43

8. Princeton (2-0) 26

9. Swain County (3-0) 25

10. Northampton (3-0) 21

Others receiving 10 or more points: Thomas Jefferson 18, Mt. Airy 12.

---

All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; Durham Herald-Sun, Durham; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem.

