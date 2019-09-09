Wilmington residents, here’s what to do with your yard debris after Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the city of Wilmington gets back to business as usual following Hurricane Dorian, residents will be able to dispose of yard debris from the storm during this week’s regular trash pickup.
City customers will be on a regular trash pickup schedule this week. Though recycling will be picked up as normal, the recycling processing center used by the city will not be operating this week so recycled materials will go to the landfill.
Yard debris will be picked up during the city’s regular service. Wilmington will not use the services of a contracted debris hauler like with Florence.
The city recommends the follow tips for quicker pickup:
- City trash customers can set out up to 7 cubic yards of yard debris for collection; this is equal to a pile approximately 5-feet wide, 11-feet long and 3½-feet high – about the same size as 8 large size garbage or recycling carts.
- Do not burn yard debris.
- Place small debris such as leaves, pinecones, etc. in containers or bags.
- Tree limbs must be no more than 4 feet in length and 6 inches in diameter.
- Do not blow leaves and other debris into streets or storm drains– the debris eventually reaches storm drains, causing flooding in low-lying areas during heavy rains.
- Do not place debris near mailboxes, fire hydrants, telephone and utility equipment, sewer clean-outs, water meters, drainage ditches, or storms sewers.
- Do not block public roadways or drivers’ vision with debris.
- Do not mix vegetative debris (limbs, leaves, etc) with household storm debris (appliances, fences, lumber, furniture, shingles, construction debris, etc).
- Yard waste of any kind cut down and prepared by contractors/landscape companies cannot be picked up by city crews.
More information can be found at www.wilmingtonnc.gov/yardwaste
