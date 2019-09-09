Whiteville bridge could be named in honor of fallen trooper

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville City Council on Tuesday is expected to consider a resolution asking the N.C. Department of Transportation to name the U.S. 701 bridge over Main Street in honor of Trooper Kevin Conner, who was killed during a traffic stop last year.
The request is the second such effort since the trooper’s death in October. An initial push to name the U.S. 74/U.S. 701 bridge in honor of Conner was abandoned when it was learned the bridge had already been named in honor of someone else.
According to documents prepared for city council members, the city was contacted by the N.C. State Highway Patrol regarding the naming request.
“[T]he citizens of Columbus County and the Whiteville City Council are indebted to Trooper Conner for his sacrifice and wish to remember and honor his name,” the resolution reads.
City council’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
