Safety and clean up tips for storm recovery

(WECT) - Now that Hurricane Dorian is behind us, the recovery process can begin. The storm left significant damage in the Bahamas, along the eastern coast of the U.S. and even Canada.
If you have damage on your property, it’s important to contact your insurance company as soon as possible. Make you to take photos of the damage and document as much as you can.
Here are some tips from FEMA to keep in mind when you’re cleaning up after the storm:
- Survey your property. Are there unusual odors? Is the structure of the building questionable? Is there water near electrical outlets or appliances? These are things to look out for.
- Make sure you never work alone and that you wear protective clothing when working around the home. Safety gear can include goggles, hard hats, gloves, and waterproof boots.
- Don’t touch downed power lines or other electrical equipment, especially if it’s wet or if you’re in standing water. If it is safe to do so, turn off electricity at the main breaker or fuse box to prevent electric shock.
- Avoid wading in standing water because it could contain debris that may not be visible to the eye.
- Make temporary repairs. to avoid any more damage to your property. Just be sure to keep receipts and take photos.
- Be mindful of home restoration scams. The NCDOI has already warned storm victims about scams following Dorian. Contact your local home builders association for a list of reputable contractors. Make sure the contractor is licensed, registered, and insured. Try to get at least three estimates. And be sure to review contracts with your insurance company before signing anything.
- Keep up with your local city/county websites for updates on trash, recycling, and possibly debris pickup. The city of Wilmington is collected yard debris as part of your regular trash service starting Monday, Sept. 9.
For important numbers, information, and other useful tools post-hurricane Dorian, click here.
