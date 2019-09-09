Inmate hospitalized after stabbing at Columbus Co. prison

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - An inmate at the Columbus County Correctional Institution was taken to the hospital with stab wounds Sunday.
According to Michele Tatum with the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Columbus Regional Hospital in reference to a stabbing victim.
Officials say Wenseslao G. Rojas, 29, was injured during an altercation at the prison located at 1255 Prison Camp Road.
The incident still is under investigation.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Rojas is serving a six-year sentence on burglary and kidnapping charges out of Beaufort County. He is scheduled to be released from prison on Jan. 29, 2023.
Tatum did not have an update on Rojas’ condition Monday morning.
