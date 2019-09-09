‘Halloween Kills’ to film first scenes in Wilmington this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The saga of Michael Myers will continue in the Port City later this week.
Crews in Wilmington are gearing up to begin filming the first scenes of Halloween Kills on Thursday, Sept. 12.
According to a film permit application released by the city, crews will be shooting “news reporter dialogue” at the corner of Carolina and Wrightsville avenues from 4-11 p.m.
In July, a spokeswoman for Blumhouse Productions confirmed that both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends would be filmed in the Port City.
The two movies are direct sequels to last year’s Halloween, which itself is a sequel to the iconic 1978 horror film by the same name. The new trilogy ignores the previous nine films and rebooted the franchise.
