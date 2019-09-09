First Alert Forecast: summer weather sticking around

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for Monday features high temperatures in the upper 80s and locally lower 90s, which is about five degrees above-average for early to mid-September. Also enjoy sunshine, light south breezes, and a chance of a shower or storm growing to the 20-30% range in the afternoon.
Expect similar rain chances Tuesday with drier weather for the rest of the week. Summery highs in the mid and upper 80s will continue all week with lows hovering near 70.
In the tropics: Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues its nonthreatening posture over the wide-open North Atlantic Ocean. Elsewhere in the tropics: there are no imminent or definable threats but two waves of low pressure near and east of the Caribbean islands continue to garner low to medium five-day development odds.
Catch your summery First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can generate a ten-day forecast tailored to your location anytime on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.