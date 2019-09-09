First Alert Forecast: summer temps going strong...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for Monday features high temperatures in the upper 80s and locally lower 90s, which is about five degrees above-average for early to mid-September. Also enjoy sunshine, light south breezes, and a chance of a shower or storm growing to the 20-30% range in the afternoon.
In the tropics: Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues its nonthreatening posture over the wide-open North Atlantic Ocean. Elsewhere in the tropics: there are no imminent or definable threats but two waves of low pressure near and east of the Caribbean islands continue to garner low to medium five-day development odds.
Catch your summery First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can generate a ten-day forecast tailored to your location anytime on your WECT Weather App!
