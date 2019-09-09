Bill creating Wrightsville Beach specialty license plate signed into law

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A bill to create a Wrightsville Beach-themed license plate was signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper last week.
House Bill 449, filed in March by Reps. Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) and John Torbett (R-Gaston), calls for the specialty plate to feature the town of Wrightsville Beach’s logo with funds from the sales going to efforts to “maintain and improve recreational opportunities for residents and visitors” of the beach community.
The town had sold 345 orders for the specialty plates, eclipsing the minimum number of 300 needed to proceed with the town’s request to make the plate available.
The specialty plates will cost applicants an extra $20 in addition to the regular registration fee.
Along with the Wrightsville Beach plate, the law also creates registration plates for ALS Research, the UNC Jaycee Burn Center and a POW/MIA plate to benefit Rolling Thunder Inc., Chapter #1 North Carolina.
