Three dead in Columbus Co. triple homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three people have died in a triple homicide at a home outside of Whiteville.
Sheriff Jody Greene says deputies and other first responders were called to a home on Brittany Lane just before 7am Saturday, September 7.
They found four people with gunshot wounds.
Three of of the victims have died.
The fourth victim is receiving treatment at Columbus Regional Healthcare Systems and is expected to survive.
Deputies are looking for suspects who they say stole a vehicle from the victim(s).
It is a 2011 silver Ford Fusion with the North Carolina license plate number PFH-6923.
Anyone with information should call the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-640-6629.
