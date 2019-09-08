How you can help Ocracoke

HYDE COUNTY, NC (WITN) - The Hyde County Sheriff’s Office says there are a couple of numbers people can call if they want to help with the recovery on Ocracoke from Hurricane Dorian.
If you want to help with donated services or goods, you can call the Hyde County Emergency Operations Center. They are coordinating donations of all kinds.
You can call 833-543-3248 to donate goods. Call 252-305-2685 to donate services.
The sheriff’s office asks that you be patient as they have been inundated with calls.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.