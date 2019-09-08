Governor Cooper tours Dorian damage, preliminary damage assessments begin

RALEIGH, NC (WITN) -Gov. Cooper visited coastal counties Saturday to view storm damage as state and local emergency officials assess preliminary damage from Hurricane Dorian.
“People on the ground who felt the effects of Dorian are our focus today,” said Governor Cooper. “Getting food, water and medical help to the people in need is the first priority. Utilities are working hard to restore power and we want life to return to normal as soon as possible in eastern North Carolina.”
No additional deaths have been reported from the storm. Approximately 200 people remained in shelters though the numbers were dropping.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that NC Highway 12 south of the Basnight Bridge to Mirlo is closed except for emergency and relief vehicles.
Another 39 routes were closed or partially closed due to water or trees blocking the road. Motorists should remain alert for downed limbs and power lines and visit drivenc.gov for the latest information on road closures. As cleanup continues, do not drive on roads covered with water, or drive around road barricades.
On Ocracoke, search and rescue teams were going house-to-house checking on people who may be injured or in need of assistance following the storm surge flooding that occurred yesterday afternoon. Emergency officials have transported fuel trucks, generators, and food and water to Ocracoke. A shelter is open in Washington County to accommodate people from Ocracoke who need temporary housing.
The NC Ferry Division is working to reestablish routes to Ocracoke to transport food, water and other supplies. The U.S. Coast Guard flew seven air rescue missions to transport people with medical conditions on Ocracoke to safety. As of this morning, first responders evacuated 32 people from the Outer Banks by ground.
Though many shelters have closed, and some local governments have lifted their evacuation orders, people who were evacuated should check local government websites and social media channels for reentry instructions.
