First Alert Forecast: Seasonably warm temperatures, with a few cooling showers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hope you have taken time this weekend to start picking up debris, cleaning and start to get back to normal after the hurricane.
Mostly to partly sunny skies through the week ahead, with a 20-30% chance for a cooling, isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will range in the mid to upper 80s which is slightly above average for this time of year. Temperatures for the beginning of September, on average, are in the lower 80s for Wilmington.
We’re keeping tabs on an active Atlantic Basin, as we remain in the heart of the Atlantic Hurricane season. Post-Tropical Cyclone Dorian continues to weaken as it moves north, and Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues to meander in the Central Atlantic. Elsewhere, a wave near the Leeward Islands will have an uphill battle to develop tropical characteristics, while a wave southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has good odds to develop by early next week. No immediate threat to the Carolinas... but we will continue to track, as we do.
Area rivers and streams post-Dorian will become more swollen in the days ahead, but we continue to be in a relatively good position following the storm thanks to our below average yearly rainfall. You can read more on that here: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1.
A seven-day planning forecast, targeted to the Wilmington metro is below.
