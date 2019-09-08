First Alert Forecast: hot and sunny, with few cooling showers

We’re keeping tabs on an active Atlantic Basin, as we remain in the heart of the Atlantic Hurricane season. Dorian is now a Post-Tropical Cyclone and Gabrielle continues to meander in the Central Atlantic. Elsewhere, a wave near the Leeward Islands will have an uphill battle to develop tropical characteristics, while a wave southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has good odds to develop by early next week. No immediate threat to the Carolinas... but we will continue to track, as we do.