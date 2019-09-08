First Alert Forecast: hot and sunny, with few cooling showers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you. Wilmington reached a high of 92 degrees yesterday, a temperature a bit warmer than we would see on a typical August afternoon. We’ll have another chance to see temps grow to around 90. during the afternoon today, but expect a few more clouds and a chance at a stray shower. Still-- an excellent opportunity to work towards getting back to normal following the hurricane.
We’re keeping tabs on an active Atlantic Basin, as we remain in the heart of the Atlantic Hurricane season. Dorian is now a Post-Tropical Cyclone and Gabrielle continues to meander in the Central Atlantic. Elsewhere, a wave near the Leeward Islands will have an uphill battle to develop tropical characteristics, while a wave southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has good odds to develop by early next week. No immediate threat to the Carolinas... but we will continue to track, as we do.
Area rivers and streams post-Dorian will become more swollen in the days ahead, but we continue to be in a relatively good position following the storm thanks to our below average yearly rainfall. You can read more on that here: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1.
A seven-day planning forecast, targeted to the Wilmington metro is below. For a ten-day planning forecast targeted to your location anytime, on your terms, check out the WECT Weather App.
Have a great day!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.