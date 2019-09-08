Contractor killed in chainsaw accident during hurricane clean up

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man hired to remove storm debris has died after a chainsaw accident in northern New Hanover County.
Lt. Jerry Brewer tells WECT a homeowner hired an out-of-state individual contractor to remove Hurricane Dorian debris from a property on Farley Drive near North Kerr Avenue.
The man was cutting trees when he suffered a fatal chain saw accident around 3 p.m. on September 7.
No further information is being released at this time as to exactly what happened.
The man’s name is also being withheld.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the death investigation.
This makes the third Hurricane Dorian related death in North Carolina. A man in Oriental was pulling a boat from the water when he had a heart attack and died on September 5. In Columbus County, an 85-year-old fell off a ladder while preparing his home for the storm and died.
