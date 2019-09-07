Yard sales September 7

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Gable Run Neighborhood- Ogden off Torchwood Boulevard, end of Old Oak Road, Wilmington
Neighborhood yard sale
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Church’s Chicken - 4205 Market Street, Wilmington
Elizabeth City State University Greater Wilmington Alumni Association
7 a.m. – 1 p.m. NO EARLY BIRDS
517 Goldeneye Court, Wilmington
NASCAR Collectibles, DVD Movies (Disney and many more), Household items, Women’s Clothing, Books, Tools, Sports equipment, RV accessories, Halloween costumes, costume jewelry, and much more.
7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
449 Hidden Valley Road, Wilmington
Furniture, household decor, toys, electronics
Pender County
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Hampstead Kiwanis Park, 586 Sloop Point Road, Hampstead
Hampstead Community garage sale. Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Hampstead
Brunswick County
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sea Trace Community - Sabbath Home Road, Supply near Holden Beach
Household Items, children’s toys & clothing, tools, sporting equipment, home décor
Planning a yard sale? Click here to send your information now.
Or email yardsales@wect.com
Having a yard sale today but didn’t send in any information? Click here to add your yard sale to today’s yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.