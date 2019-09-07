Yard sales September 7

Today's yard sales
September 7, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT - Updated September 6 at 8:49 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -

7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Gable Run Neighborhood- Ogden off Torchwood Boulevard, end of Old Oak Road, Wilmington

Neighborhood yard sale

7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Church’s Chicken - 4205 Market Street, Wilmington

Elizabeth City State University Greater Wilmington Alumni Association

7 a.m. – 1 p.m. NO EARLY BIRDS

517 Goldeneye Court, Wilmington

NASCAR Collectibles, DVD Movies (Disney and many more), Household items, Women’s Clothing, Books, Tools, Sports equipment, RV accessories, Halloween costumes, costume jewelry, and much more.

7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

449 Hidden Valley Road, Wilmington

Furniture, household decor, toys, electronics

Pender County

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hampstead Kiwanis Park, 586 Sloop Point Road, Hampstead

Hampstead Community garage sale. Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Hampstead

Brunswick County

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sea Trace Community - Sabbath Home Road, Supply near Holden Beach

Household Items, children’s toys & clothing, tools, sporting equipment, home décor

