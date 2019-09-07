Tree falls through family’s Pender County home

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A tree crashed right through the living room with the family still inside Thursday morning.
Catherine Williams says she believes a tornado is responsible for the destruction.
Williams was in the bathroom with her 7-year-old daughter when the winds picked up. They say they heard a loud whistling, whirring sound and the sounds of trees snapping like twigs as the possible tornado made its way through.
At least two of them hit her home. Trees were snapped clean in half right and a trampoline was lodged between the house and another tree.
“Trampoline was in the back yard, probably I don’t know, a ways away... standing upright, and I didn’t even know, didn’t even realize that happened with everything going on,” said Williams. “The tree was through the wall, was pushed in. I couldn’t even see the air unit that was in the window... The window was completely gone, the wall, even part of the wall was pushed in and glass was shattered all the way... to the other window."
Though the family’s home was damaged, the mother says she feels lucky to be alive.
