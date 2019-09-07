School re-openings in Dorian’s wake

Brunswick County Schools: Will be open on normal schedule to students and staff at all schools on Monday, September 9.
New Hanover County Schools: All schools will reopen and operate on normal schedule Monday, September 9.
Pender county Schools: School is back in session on Monday.
UNCW: Students will be back in class Monday. Residence halls open Sunday at noon.
Cape Fear Community College: CFCC will resume Normal Operations on Monday, September 9.
Brunswick County Community College: BCC will open on normal schedule on Monday, September 9.
