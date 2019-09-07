School re-openings in Dorian’s wake

September 7, 2019 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated September 7 at 12:45 PM

Public School Systems

Brunswick County Schools: Will be open on normal schedule to students and staff at all schools on Monday, September 9.

New Hanover County Schools: All schools will reopen and operate on normal schedule Monday, September 9.

Pender county Schools: School is back in session on Monday.

Colleges and Universities

UNCW: Students will be back in class Monday. Residence halls open Sunday at noon.

Cape Fear Community College: CFCC will resume Normal Operations on Monday, September 9.

Brunswick County Community College: BCC will open on normal schedule on Monday, September 9.

