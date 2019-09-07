POLICE: Impaired driver rescued from Hurricane Dorian waves

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (WITN) - Police on the Outer Banks today had to rescue a man from the crashing waves of Hurricane Dorian who they say was impaired.
Kill Devil Hills police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the end of Arch Street.
The pickup truck had gone into the ocean and while a passenger was able to get out, the driver was still trapped inside.
Officers pulled 41-year-old Troy Topash, of Kill Devil Hills, from the pickup and arrested him.
Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue secured the pickup with a tow strap to keep it from washing into the ocean and it was towed from the scene.
At the time, the town was under a curfew and still feeling the effects of the hurricane. Police say at this time of the year no beach driving is allowed in the town.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.