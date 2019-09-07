New Hanover County ends Emergency Operations Center after Hurricane Dorian

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County officials have made the decision to deactivate their Emergency Operation Center Saturday morning.
The New Hanover County Emergency Operations Center, Joint Information Center, and Emergency Public Information Center will stand down after 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Residents can still visit the NHC emergency website for recovery tools.
For questions, the public can call the county’s Hurricane Recovery Coordinator at 910-798-7007. Callers are asked to leave a message and their call will be returned.
