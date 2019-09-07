Hurricane victims get help with free groceries

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County offered more than one food and water distribution site in wake of Hurricane Dorian Friday and Saturday.
Two were open on Saturday for those affected by people whose finances were stretched after business closures and lost hours at work in anticipation of the bad weather.
“For this community, because we have a lot of folks that are either low income or no income, this is going to be a rough few days because they took a bit of a financial hit," said Laura Bullock, Urban Missionary for Vigilant Hope. "We expect hopefully that it wont be that severe this time but we’re really playing catch up because access was so limited to resources last time.”
Vigilant Hope normally feeds those in need every weekend, but this one happened to be more impactful than those of recent weeks. Saturday, there were over 200 mouths to feed.
They have a normal schedule they go by along with the places they provide services to on their website. Organizers say they plan on returning each week as long as there are people in need.
