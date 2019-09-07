First Alert Forecast: sunny and warm days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Mostly sunny skies for the next several days will give some of us a chance to make repairs and clean up after Dorian.
Temperatures will be ranging in the upper 80s and the low 90s through the week ahead. A low chance for a shower or storm, with the greatest chance Monday for an isolated storm at 30%.
We’re keeping tabs on an active Atlantic Basin, as we remain in the heart of the Atlantic Hurricane season. Dorian will continue to move northeast at an accelerated pace with its sights set on Nova Scotia, and Gabrielle continues to meander in the Central Atlantic. Elsewhere, a wave southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has good odds to develop by early next week. No immediate threat to the Carolinas... but we will continue to track, as we do.
Area rivers and streams post-Dorian will become more swollen in the days ahead, but we continue to be in a relatively good position following the storm thanks to our below average yearly rainfall. You can read more on that here: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1.
Here’s a look at your 7 Day Planning Forecast for the Wilmington Metro. To see your specific forecast, and a look at your 10 day forecast check out your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.