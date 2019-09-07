First Alert Forecast: hot and sunny weekend, post-Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you. The rapid improvement continues as rain chances trend low for the weekend. This will provide many of you an excellent opportunity to work towards getting back to normal following the hurricane.
Despite a northwesterly breeze flow, expect mainly sunny skies to warm temperature to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees both days.
We’re keeping tabs on an active Atlantic Basin, as we remain in the heart of the Atlantic Hurricane season. Dorian will continue to move northeast at an accelerated pace with its sights set on Nova Scotia, and Gabrielle continues to meander in the Central Atlantic. Elsewhere, a wave southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has good odds to develop by early next week. No immediate threat to the Carolinas... but we will continue to track, as we do.
Area rivers and streams post-Dorian will become more swollen in the days ahead, but we continue to be in a relatively good position following the storm thanks to our below average yearly rainfall. You can read more on that here: https://bit.ly/2zqjWV1.
