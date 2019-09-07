Bald Head Island is no longer under State of Emergency following Dorian

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Village of Bald Head Island has rescinded its State of Emergency Saturday morning.
Power and water service was fully restored Friday night so leaders made the decision to allow the public back on starting at 8 a.m. Saturday following Hurricane Dorian.
The passenger ferry service will begin at 8 a.m. for residents, property owners, businesses, and the public, but the ferries will run strictly during the day. The last ferry will run at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Deep Point Marina and Bald Head Island Marinas will be open to private and commercial vessels.
