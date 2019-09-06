Woman escapes house fire in Creekwood area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Creekwood area Friday morning.
Units responded to the 2700 block of Robeson Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. and had the fire extinguished at approximately 4:45 a.m.
Officials on the scene said there was a woman in the house at the time of the fire but she was able to escape.
She was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.