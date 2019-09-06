With broom in tow, 6-year-old helps clean up his Porters Neck neighbrohood

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed at least one tornado touched down in Porters Neck Thursday morning.
While Hurricane Dorian spared much of the Cape Fear region, parts of Porters Neck faced substantial damage.
Neighbors were out Friday morning helping to clear debris and cut fallen trees, but the adults were not the only ones working to get their neighborhood back to normal.
Six-year-old Harrison Carr, with gloves on and a broom in hand, wasted little time before getting to work.
“He’s a good sweeper,” his mom, Stephanie Carr, said.
Harrison is certainly a good sweeper, but one may argue he is an even better kid.
“I just want to help people out and pretty much sometimes you just gotta do some things,” Harrison said.
For Harrison, doing ‘some things’ is sweeping up debris, but not just in his own yard.
“He wants to help all the neighbors,” his mom said.
Harrison said he learned this by example.
“I just learned it pretty much from my parents because I’ve seen them do some things,” he said.
The family lives just streets from the tornado that touched down in Porters Neck, and took shelter in a closet for about 30 minutes.
And now that Dorian has swept away from the Carolina coast, Harrison is on it; sweeping away all the debris it left behind.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.