Wilmington in ‘much better shape than anticipated’ after Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City leaders say the Port City fared pretty well after Hurricane Dorian swept through Wilmington yesterday.
“We feel very fortunate to have made it through Dorian in much better shape than anticipated," said Dylan Lee, spokesperson for the city, in an email Friday. “There were some road closures overnight as well as some minor flooding. There are also some households still without power. City crews are out this morning assessing damage and will be ramping up operations by late morning.”
Trash pickup will take place today for the Friday routes. Pickup will be for trash and recycling only. Trucks should be on the road by 11:30 a.m. so citizens are asked to have their bins to the curb by 11 a.m.
If drivers encounter a signalized intersection with no power, treat it like a four-way stop.
Regarding non-essential operations, including city offices, officials anticipate returning to normal operations on Monday, Sept. 9.
City officials are still deciding if they will activate a debris removal contract with a private hauler similar to what occurred after Florence. In the meantime, as residents clean up their yards, officials say keep these tips for vegetative debris in mind:
- Do not burn yard debris.
- Place small debris such as leaves, pinecones, etc. in containers or bags.
- Do not blow leaves and other debris into streets or storm drains– the debris eventually reaches storm drains, causing flooding in low-lying areas during heavy rains.
- Do not place debris near mailboxes, fire hydrants, telephone and utility equipment, sewer clean-outs, water meters, drainage ditches, or storms sewers.
- Do not block public roadways or drivers’ vision with debris.
- Do not mix vegetative debris (limbs, leaves, etc) with household storm debris (appliances, fences, lumber, furniture, shingles, construction debris, etc).
- Listen for announcements from the city for further details on debris removal including schedules and locations for vegetative disposal.
