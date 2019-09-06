’We want you to know we are with you’: Gov. Cooper visits Wilmington, talks Dorian recovery in shadow of Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited the Port City Friday under sunny skies, just hours after Hurricane Dorian finally cleared the state’s Southeastern Coast.
While Cooper was visiting the early recovery stages of the Cape Fear region, he said he was mindful that those in the Outer Banks were still experiencing significant impacts from the storm.
In Wilmington, however, the scene was one of thankfulness that the storm was not nearly as devastating as the one just 50 weeks prior.
“In talking with people today, there are a lot of smiles of relief, even though we know some people don’t have power, we know some people have been evacuated from their homes, and some people may have experienced some flooding," Gov. Cooper said.
The largest impacts from Dorian to the Wilmington area were from tornadoes spawned during the early morning hours Thursday.
Cooper began his visit at the New Hanover County Emergency Operations center, where he shook hands with local leaders, first responders and county staff — many of who have worked shifts of 12 hours or longer.
The governor then traveled across town to the Northside neighborhood, where he met community members gathered at the Warner Temple A.M.E Zion Church.
At the church, community groups such as the Northside Bridge Builders, along with other organizations such as World Central Kitchen, were working to make sure those in the neighborhood had food and supplies.
Cooper was already planning to be in Wilmington this week — but to talk about Hurricane Florence recovery.
“What we wanted to do all this week, but particularly since we’re nearing the anniversary of Florence, to give people all of the information of the ways that they can get help in their recovery. Whatever their situation is.”
Cooper said his office recognizes there are still significant aspects of Florence recovery ongoing, particularly with regard to affordable housing.
