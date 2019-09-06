UNCW accessing damage to campus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the University of North Carolina at Wilmington are taking the next steps to get the campus up and running following Hurricane Dorian.
In a social media post to students and staff Friday morning, the university’s facilities team is assessing damage to the campus and administration officials are trying to determine when the school will be able to reopen.
“We expect to have more information late [Friday] afternoon, and we promise you that within minutes of a decision being made, you’ll be notified,” officials said in the post.
Students and staff will receive at least 24 hours notice in advance when operations and classes will resume.
“Thanks in advance of your patience and understanding while we evaluate every inch of campus while remaining sensitive to our employees’ personal situations,” officials said.
