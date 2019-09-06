State board extends early voting for Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. State Board of Elections has extended early voting for Bladen County residents in NC’s 9th Congressional District following the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
That state board’s order allows early voting and same day registration at the following locations:
Friday, Sept 6
- County Board of Elections office from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tar Heel Municipal Building from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
- County Board of Elections office from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tar Heel Municipal Building from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We are thankful that Hurricane Dorian did not cause significant damage to the southeastern part of our state, and are mindful of what other areas may still face,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We are committed to ensuring that voters in the 9th Congressional District can cast their ballots for the September 10 election. I have ordered affected counties in this district to open today and Saturday to make up for some of the missed hours of early voting and allow voters to same-day register if needed. This is an important election, so we encourage all eligible voters to make their voices heard.”
Election Day in the 9th Congressional District is Tuesday, September 10. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
