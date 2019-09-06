4,000 spent Thursday night in 78 shelters across NC, Red Cross says

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though Dorian has moved out of our area, the American Red Cross is still working around the clock to help people in need.
On Friday, more than 2,700 Red Cross responders were out supporting relief efforts and helping people seeking refuge in hurricane evacuation centers in Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.
In the Cape Fear Region, volunteers were out surveying the damage Friday, according to Executive Director James Jarvis. The organization is also in touch with Emergency Management to connect with local families with unmet needs.
Though its early in the process, the Cape Fear chapter estimates Dorian damages could come in costing between $5 and $10 million dollars.
On Thursday night, more than 5,600 people stayed in 112 Red Cross and community evacuation shelters across four states. According to the organization, 4,000 of those people were in North Carolina.
To date, the Red Cross and community organizations have provided more than 36,800 cumulative overnight stays and served more than 85,000 meals and snacks for people affected by Dorian.
