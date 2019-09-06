Second hurricane related death reported in NC

Hurricane Dorian will continue to move over the coastal waters of the Carolinas through tonight as a major hurricane. As of the Thursday morning, the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located 90 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina. Dorian is moving toward the north near 7 mph. (Source: WBTV)
September 5, 2019 at 10:38 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 10:38 PM

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WITN)- Authorities are reporting a Hurricane Dorian related death in Eastern Carolina.

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis says a man was pulling his boat out of the water in Oriental and had a heart attack and died.

Officials aren't releasing the man's identity at this time.

This is the second storm-related death reported so far. On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper reported that an 85-year-old man in Columbus County fell off a ladder while preparing his house for the storm.

