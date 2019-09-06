SCAM ALERT: Brunswick Co. deputies warn of phony FEMA teams

CAROLINA SHORES, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for residents of Carolina Shores.
Deputies posted on their Facebook page Friday night that they have reports of individuals in Brunswick county wearing FEMA shirts with drones in the Carolina Shores area. According to the NC Emergency Management Director, there are no FEMA teams in the field at this time.
If you suspect someone is posing as FEMA personnel, you’re asked to call 911.
