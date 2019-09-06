‘Our ears were popping,’ says Porters Neck family as tornado touched down

PORTERS NECK, N.C. (WECT) - As southeastern North Carolina cleans up from Hurricane Dorian, many were relieved to find minimal damage from the storm.
But that was not the case for the many neighborhoods hit by potential tornadoes as Dorian made its way into the Cape Fear Thursday morning.
Surveyors from the National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down off Gaskin Lane in Porters Neck.
The wind was strong enough to rip down trees and fences, split a light pole in half and send debris flying.
The fence in David Shealy’s backyard was ripped down by hurricane Florence. It’s now barely standing after the tornado passed right over his house.
“Unfortunately this just was repaired after last year’s storm, almost a year ago to the date,” Shealy said.
He and his family were in their home riding out the storm when they got the alert to seek shelter.
“We got to the secure spot we had, but there was a big pressure drop, our ears were popping, and then just the sound of the tornado going over the top of the house. It was pretty scary,” he said.
Shealy said the whole thing lasted only about 45 seconds. The damage it left behind will take far longer to repair.
The neighborhood came together almost immediately after the tornado passed and worked to help one another clean up Friday.
“Twenty seconds after the tornado went over the house, we were doing well checks on the neighbors,” he said.
WECT did learn one man was hurt after getting caught outside when the tornado passed through, but he is home from the hospital and is said to be doing well.
