Nearly 31,000 without power as Dorian lashes Cape Fear

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Tens of thousands of people are without power Thursday night as Hurricane Dorian continues to lash the Cape Fear region.
Nearly 31,000 have lost service, according to various outage maps across the area.
Here are the current outage numbers:
Duke Energy Progress
- Bladen County - 56
- Brunswick County - 6,778
- Columbus County - 1,148
- New Hanover County - 7,856
- Pender County - 375
Brunswick Electric
- Brunswick County - 13,517
- Columbus County - 666
Four-County Electric
- Bladen County - 509
Jones-Onslow Electric
- Pender County - 48
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.