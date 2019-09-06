N.C. Dept. of Insurance warns hurricane victims about scams following Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Insurance is warning hurricane victims about being taken advantage of by dishonest contractors and scam artists in the aftermath of Dorian.
“Hurricane Dorian punished the North Carolina coastline with powerful wind and relentless rain and the Outer Banks are currently experiencing catastrophic flooding. Right now, our focus is on helping people,” said Commissioner Mike Causey. “We want to help people connect with their insurance companies and NCDOI consumer assistance team who can answer questions and address concerns to help them file insurance claims so they can get their lives back on track as soon as possible.”
Currently, Commissioner Causey is working with state emergency officials to assess damage before the recovery phase takes place. The N.C. Office of State Fire Marshal team is at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh deploying firefighters and equipment to assist where needed.
NCDOI is preparing to set up insurance camps and victim assistance centers, if needed. An insurance camp is where insurance companies set up at a central point to directly help clients or storm victims with claims.
Destructive hurricanes like Dorian greatly magnifies the opportunity for fraud and abuse, Causey warned.
“Victims of the storm are under tremendous emotional stress, so the last thing you want to do is become a victim twice,” Commissioner Causey said. “You can’t prevent yourself from becoming a victim of a natural disaster, but you can protect yourself from becoming a victim of insurance fraud.”
NCDOI offered the following tips to remember before acting on a contractor’s offer for services:
- Beware of contractor or roofing representatives going door-to-door after a disaster, such as Hurricane Dorian.
- Call your insurance agent or insurance company before signing a contract or paying for repairs.
- Work with only licensed and insured contractors.
- Get more than one estimate. Don’t be pushed into signing a contract right away.--Get everything in writing. Cost, work to be done, time schedule, guarantees, payment schedule and other expectations should be detailed.
- Require references and check them out.
- Ask to see the salesperson’s driver’s license. Write down the license number. Also take down his or her license plate number.
- Never sign a contract with blanks. Fraudulent contractors may enter unacceptable terms later.
- Never pay a contractor in full or sign a completion certificate until the work is completed.
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.
If you have any questions or concerns with your insurance needs, call the Department of Insurance at 855-408-1212 or visit online at ncdoi.com.
